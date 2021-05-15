Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.