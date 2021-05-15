EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.26% of EXFO worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXFO alerts:

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. EXFO Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts predict that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF).

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.