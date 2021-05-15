Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Expedia Group by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 373,426 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Expedia Group by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

