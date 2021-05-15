Experian’s (EXPGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EXPGF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

