extraDNA Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $331,774.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.11 or 0.99728738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.70 or 0.01489385 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00716806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00393910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005983 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

