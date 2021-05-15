Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $142,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 93,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 227,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 30,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

