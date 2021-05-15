Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.12 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.