FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $330.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.77 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

