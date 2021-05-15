Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $215.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.36 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $176.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $867.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $903.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $937.96 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $985.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 389,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

