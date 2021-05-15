Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

