Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Comments


