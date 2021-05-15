Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 497 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,312,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $126.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

