Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.33 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

