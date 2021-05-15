Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New $504,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

