Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $21,249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after buying an additional 123,768 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

