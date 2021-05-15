Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

