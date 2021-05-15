Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.05.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571 in the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

