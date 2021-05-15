First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 8,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $369,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.