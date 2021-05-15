First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $57,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.77. 637,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,726. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

