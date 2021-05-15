First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $153,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

