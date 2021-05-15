Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

