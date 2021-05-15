Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $124.69 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.