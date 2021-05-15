Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

