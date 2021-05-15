Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

