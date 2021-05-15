Flashstake (FLASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.27 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Flashstake has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $36,822.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00093180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

