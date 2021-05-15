FOAM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,494.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $81,494.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,015,708 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

