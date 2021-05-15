Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

