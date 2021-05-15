Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 626,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,019. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

