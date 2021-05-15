Fortinet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 13,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 1,283 call options.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $212.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

