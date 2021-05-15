Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales Sells 60,107 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

