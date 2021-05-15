Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.