Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

