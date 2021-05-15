Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.
In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
