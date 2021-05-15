Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.23.

FRU stock opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

