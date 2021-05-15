Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.
In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
