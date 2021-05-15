Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

