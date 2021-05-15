Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.79. 235,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.