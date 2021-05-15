Friendz Trading Down 31.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $125,659.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 530,860,321 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.