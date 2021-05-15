Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. Funko has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $25.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

