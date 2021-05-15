FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.40 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. FUNToken has a market cap of $340.27 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.70 or 0.01123596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00114920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061286 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.