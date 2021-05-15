FY2021 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Lifted by G.Research

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

ELAN stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,305,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

