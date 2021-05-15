FY2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Reduced by Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

