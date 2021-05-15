FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Boosted by G.Research

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.49 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

