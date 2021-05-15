FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CG)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.64 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit