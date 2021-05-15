FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.64 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

