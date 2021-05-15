FY2022 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Raised by Analyst

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

