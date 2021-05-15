FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Issued By Wedbush

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBSFY. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.10 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.