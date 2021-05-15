FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Lowered by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

