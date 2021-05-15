GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

G1A stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €35.68 and its 200 day moving average is €31.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

