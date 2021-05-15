GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

G1A stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.18. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

