Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 234

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GENL stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.20 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £422.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.14%.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

