Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.20. Genius Sports shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

