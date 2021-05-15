Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.37

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 136438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$192,329.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

