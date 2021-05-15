GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GigaMedia stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.13. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

