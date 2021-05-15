GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GigaMedia stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.13. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit